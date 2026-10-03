Panchayat elections announced in Rajasthan, voting to be held in 4 phases | Full schedule

Panchayat elections have been announced in Rajasthan. The State Election Commission has released the election schedule. As a result, everyone from candidates to voters are closely monitoring the election dates.

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Panchayat elections announced in Rajasthan, voting to be held in 4 phases | Full schedule (File)

Panchayat elections have been announced in Rajasthan. The State Election Commission has released the election schedule. As a result, everyone from candidates to voters are closely monitoring the election dates. Find out when voting will take place and the important dates for nominations.

The dates for the Panchayat elections in Rajasthan have been announced. The State Election Commission has decided to conduct the Panchayat elections in the state in four phases. With the announcement of the elections, a code of conduct has come into effect in rural areas, restricting everything from the use of government vehicles by ministers to transfers. Let’s find out when voting for the Panchayat elections will take place and how the entire election process will unfold.

Elections for Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members will be held in four phases in Rajasthan .

First leg: October 23

Second leg: October 29

Third phase: November 4

Fourth phase: November 14

At the same time, elections for Sarpanch and Ward Panch will also be held in four phases.

First leg: October 25

Second phase: October 31

Third phase: November 6

Fourth phase: November 16

Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm in all phases.

Complete schedule from nomination to notification

The Panchayat election process in Rajasthan will begin with the release of a public notice on October 8. Candidates will be able to file nomination papers until October 13, between 11 am and 3 pm. Scrutiny of nomination papers will then take place on October 14, while October 15 will be the last date for withdrawals.

The phase-wise notification for the election of Panchayat Samiti members will be issued on the following dates:

First leg: October 8

Second leg: October 13

Third phase: October 19

Fourth phase: October 21

Members will be elected through EVMs, Sarpanch through ballot papers

Two methods of voting will be adopted in this election. Sarpanch and Ward Panch elections will be conducted using ballot papers, while EVMs will be used to elect Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad members. Furthermore, there is a provision for 50 percent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

This year, elections will be held for 41 district councils and 457 panchayat samitis. Additionally, sarpanches and ward panches will be elected in 14,403 gram panchayats. The elections will also elect 1,403 district council members and 8,245 panchayat samiti members. In addition, 41 district heads and 457 pradhans will also be elected. Elections for district heads and sarpanches will be held on December 22 in Kota, Sriganganagar, Baran, and Karauli.

Jaipur has the highest number of voters

In terms of voters, Rajasthan comprises 51.82 percent men and 48.18 percent women. In terms of districts, the capital, Jaipur, has the highest number of voters at 18.99 lakh, while Jaisalmer has the lowest number of voters at 4.36 lakh. Following the Election Commission’s announcement and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in rural areas, transfers will be completely halted. Ministers are also prohibited from using government vehicles and government guest houses or dak bungalows. For any assistance or information, voters can contact the helpline number 1950.