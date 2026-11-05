Panchkula school assault update: Boy gets bail, Juvenile Justice Board orders removal of assault videos from social media

The Juvenile Justice Board ordered the removal of assault videos from social media. The girl has since been discharged from PGI Chandigarh.

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Panchkula school assault update: Boy gets bail, Juvenile Justice Board orders removal of assault videos from social media | image: X

Panchkula School Assault Case: In the latest development in the Panchkula school assault case, in which a six-year-old girl was brutally assaulted by an eight-year-old boy inside a classroom, the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday granted bail to the boy and also instructed the concerned authorities to remove the assault videos circulating on social media. The boy’s father submitted the bail application before the Juvenile Justice Board on November 4, requesting that the eight-year-old boy be granted bail as he had no previous criminal record and had cooperated with the investigation.

The Panchkula School Assault

On October 28, the Class 3 student brutally attacked a kindergarten girl inside a classroom of a government school in Panchkula. The boy attacked the girl with a brick and a flowerpot. In the CCTV footage, the boy can be seen repeatedly striking the minor girl on the head and dragging her by her hair.

The disturbing CCTV footage of the incident triggered widespread outrage, raising questions about the safety of children inside school premises.

What Did the Bail Application Seek?

The father of the boy filed the bail application before the Juvenile Justice Board on November 4, requesting that the minor boy had no previous criminal record and had also cooperated with the investigation. The application stated that the boy is only 8 years and 8 months old and his continued stay in custody could adversely affect his education and overall development.

The parents also agreed to provide him with counselling and behavioural guidance as advised by authorities. They gave assurance that they would take responsibility for his upbringing and education, promising that he will appear before the Board whenever required.

Girl Is Out Of Danger

Meanwhile, the six-year-old girl has shown a significant recovery and is fully responding to the treatment at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. She sustained critical injuries in the attack.

The minor girl was first rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, later, she was referred to PGI because of the severity of her injuries.

The girl’s parents called her recovery as a second chance at life. The parents have decided not to discuss the incident with her, citing psychological impact.

The girl was discharged on November 4.

Police Action Against School Staff

The Panchkula Police have lodged a case against the school management under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have also registered an FIR against the school principal, class in-charge and security guard.

The Human Rights Commission and Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights have also sought reports from the concerned authorities.

The Haryana Education Department has formed a team to investigate the assault. The authorities have suspended the school principal and two JBT teachers. Senior officials are part of the investigation and further action will be taken after the committee submits its report.