New Delhi: In a major development to the Panchkula violence case, a local court on Wednesday granted bail to Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The court will now hear this matter on November 20.

The development comes after the local court had on November 2 dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet and 35 other accused in the Panchkula violence case. However, other charges were framed against Honeypreet and other Dera followers by Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Sandhir under relevant sections of the IPC in connection with this case.

However, additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Sandhir, framed charges against Honeypreet and others under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for the violence in Haryana’s Panchkula town in the wake of the conviction and arrest of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief.

“The court has dropped charges against accused under Section 121 (waging or attempting to wage war) and 121-A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121) of the IPC,” defence lawyer Suresh Rohilla was quoted as saying by IANS.

The lawyer said that the charges have been framed against her and others under various sections of the IPC related to unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy.

For the hearing in the court, Honeypreet and another accused Sukhwinder Kaur, who are lodged in Ambala jail, appeared through video-conference, and other accused appeared in the court in person.

Honeypreet, Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan were booked by the police on charges of sedition, inciting violence and being involved in a conspiracy to help the Dera chief escape after his conviction by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on August 25, 2017, on two counts of rape of female disciples in 1999.

Honeypreet, who claims to be Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter, had been his closest aide since 2009. She had acted as the main heroine in five films that Ram Rahim directed, produced and acted in over a period of three years.

After being convicted of rape, Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of over Rs 30 lakh. His rape conviction led to violence in Panchkula and Sirsa towns in Haryana that left 38 people dead and 264 injured. The violence was incited by Honeypreet.

