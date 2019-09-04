Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Honeypreet in connection with the Panchkula violence.

Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is currently imprisoned for the violence that broke out in Panchkula in Haryana on August 25, 2017. Although Honeypreet’s counsel claimed that she had no role in the violence, her name was added to the first information report (FIR).

“I am being forcibly implicated in the case of Panchkula violence. I do not have any role in violence. On August 25, 2017, when violence was taking place in Panchkula, I was with Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. After the punishment of Ram Rahim, I went to Rohtak. Other 15 accused in FIR No. 345 have been granted bail, then after being in jail for 245 days, I am also entitled to bail. Being a woman, I should be given a concession, in her bail petition,” she had said.

The violence that erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa was triggered by Ram Rahim’s conviction. It killed at least 41 people dead and injured over 260. Thus Honeypreet was arrested in the wake of the conviction of the Dera chief. The self-styled godman Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two women. The Dera Saccha Sauda chief was found guilty of rape after an anonymous written complaint stated that the godman had sexually exploited his two female followers in the year 2002.

In January 2019, a special CBI court in Panchkula had sentenced Ram Rahim Singh and three others to life imprisonment for murdering a journalist over 16 years ago.