Pandemic Preparedness, Disease Surveillance: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s Mantra For Robust Health Systems

Mandaviya said that regional branches of NCDC will help in combating diseases with regional variations.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addresses a press conference. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)

Pandemic Preparedness, Disease Surveillance: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that pandemic preparedness and disease surveillance anchored in strong health systems that reach all people are crucial to ensure better protection from major disease outbreaks. He laid the foundation stone of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) regional branch in Assam and six state branches in Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and Mizoram, and BSL-3 labs in Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand virtually from NCDC in New Delhi.

Trending Now

Mandaviya also inaugurated a temporary NCDC regional branch in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. These new NCDC branches and BSL-3 labs will strengthen the country’s capacity for pandemic preparedness and disease surveillance with a “One Health” approach.

You may like to read

Mandaviya said that these regional branches of NCDC will help in combating diseases with regional variations such as Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) and scrub typhus.

The state branches of NCDC and BSL-3 laboratory, once functional, will augment the capacity of the region/state for preparedness and response, especially for outbreak-prone diseases by high-risk pathogens, he said.

“The health infrastructure facilities inaugurated today, or for those whose foundation stone has been laid, will substantially boost our regional, district and block-level healthcare infrastructure and will further augment the surveillance, diagnostics and public health preparedness and response capacity for any impending outbreak or pandemic in future.

“Pandemic preparedness and disease surveillance anchored in strong health systems that reach all people, especially the most vulnerable, are crucial to ensure better protection from major disease outbreaks,” said the health minister.

Mandaviya, while emphasizing that these institutions under NCDC will be in the interest of the local populace, stated that the government is committed towards strengthening the surveillance of infectious diseases and outbreak response through the strengthening of NCDC adding that India has performed better than many other countries in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCDC has been at the forefront of instituting containment measures, including community surveillance, contact tracing and response in coordination with state and local governments.

He said NCDC is the nodal agency for public health surveillance and response, epidemiological support including outbreak investigations in addition to diagnostic capacities for bacterial, viral, zoonotic infections and parasitic diseases.

“Healthcare professionals and practitioners are like defence forces, they can never be in a complacent mood. They have to always be on alert. There can be no lean period for our healthcare army, we have to strengthen and sharpen our skills for timely surveillance and disease detection,” the minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.