New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar, India's cricket legend and Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha is among the affluent Indians named in the 'Pandora Papers' that claims to have uncovered financial secrets of current and former world leaders, politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories. Besides Tendulkar, the 'Pandora Papers' also expose offshore dealings of Reliance ADAG boss Anil Ambani, Purvi Modi, sister of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, John McCallum Marshall Shaw, a British citizen and the husband of Kiran Mazumder Shaw, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and corporate Lobbyist Niira Radia.

Why is Sachin Tendulkar's name mentioned in 'Pandora Papers'?

As per an investigation of records of Alcogal, Panama law firm which is part of Pandora Papers, Sachin, with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and father-in-law Anand Mehta, were named as Beneficial Owners (BOs) and Directors of a British Virgin Islands (BVI)-based company: Saas International Limited.

Providing further details on the same, The Indian Express wrote, “Sports icon Sachin Tendulkar, for instance, asked for the liquidation of his entity in the British Virgin Islands just three months after the Panama Papers expose.” As per the reports, the company was liquidated in July 2016.

Tendulkar’s Investment “Legitimate”

However, Tendulkar’s attorney claimed the cricketer’s investment is legitimate and has been declared to tax authorities.

Echoing similar remarks, Mrinmoy Mukherjee, CEO and Director of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation said that the referenced investment by the cricketer was made from his tax paid funds under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and has been duly accounted for and declared in his tax returns.

Speaking to Indian Express, he said, “This being the case, we would therefore at the outset wish to strongly reiterate the legitimacy of the referenced investment by Tendulkar, the payment of taxes on such funds, and the declaration of such investment in Tendulkar’s tax returns. As is evident from the payment of taxes by Tendulkar and the declaration of such investment in Tendulkar’s tax returns, there can be no question of Tendulkar having engaged in any of the practices quoted in your email.”

About ‘Pandora Paper’ Leaks

The Pandora Papers are a follow-up to a similar project released in 2016 called the “Panama Papers” compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) (the same journalistic group). The latest bombshell is even more expansive, porting through nearly 3 terabytes of data — the equivalent of roughly 750,000 photos on a smartphone — leaked from 14 different service providers doing business in 38 different jurisdictions in the world. The records date back to the 1970s, but most of the files span from 1996 to 2020.

The Pandora Papers will uncover the financial secrets of more leaders and public officials than the Panama Papers did and provide more than twice as much information about the ownership of offshore companies.