New Delhi: Cases pertaining to 'Pandora Papers' will be investigated, says official spokesperson, CBDT. The government has directed today that investigations in cases of Pandora Papers leaks will be headed by the Chairman, CBDT, having representatives from CBDT, Enforcement Directorate, Reserve Bank of India and Financial Intelligence Unit, reported news agency ANI quoting the official spokesperson, CBDT.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.