New Delhi: In what caused panic among the authorities, over 40 people came in contact with the man suffering from Coronavirus infection in Tripura’s Agartala after his family organised a ‘shradh’ ritual for his dad. Accordimg to a report by The Times of India, the family flouted all the rules and COVID guidelines. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh COVID News: State Registers Another Record-breaking Surge of 2529 COVID Cases, 120 Inmates at Jhansi Jail Test Positive

The man who works in the Assam Rifles had come home last week. He was eventually tested for Coronavirus. Authorities had permitted him to stay at home under quarantine. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Govt Offices, States to Conduct Celebrations Digitally; MHA Issues Advisory

However, the man did not follow the instructions and organised a ritual at his home, according to the report. In further negligence on his part, he didn’t even inform the invited relatives of his illness. Also Read - Ladakh's First Central University: PM Modi Gives His Approval; Varisty to Have Centre on Buddhist Studies

On Monday, police raided his house and took him to a COVID care centre. The guests have neen moved to a quarantine facility.

Meanwhile, the north-eastern state has registered a total of 3,469 Coronavirus cases, with the death toll climbing to 9.