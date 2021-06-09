Bhopal: An unknown caller caused panic after he threatened to hijack planes from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and Indore airports and take them to Pakistan. Officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal received a call around 5 PM on Tuesday and immediately lodged a complaint to the Gandhinagar Police. No reason behind the act has been ascertained as of yet. Also Read - Pakistan: 30 Dead, Several Injured as Sir Syed Express Collides With Another Passenger Train in Sindh's Ghotki

“Officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport here received a phone call around 5 pm on Tuesday wherein the caller made the threat,” Bhopal’s Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI. Also Read - Wasim Akram Picks Four Favourite Teams For T20 World Cup

The caller, later identified as a 34-year-old man, was traced and detained late Tuesday night from Shujalpur town (about 100 km from Bhopal) by the Gandhinagar Police. “He is being extensively questioned as part of the investigation into the matter,” the official said. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah's Worth is Similar to Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis - Salman Butt

The threat call raised terror apprehensions at Bhopal and Indore airports. Security has been tightened at the Bhopal airport following the threat call, the police said. On Tuesday evening, a Mumbai-bound flight took off from Bhopal after a strict security check, they said.