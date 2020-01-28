New Delhi: There was a major scare Tuesday evening at the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest in the national capital as a man carrying a pistol entered the protest site before being overpowered by the protesters there, after he allegedly brandished the weapon at them.

Notably, the development comes a day after Union Minister Anurag Thakur was caught on camera raising slogans calling for ‘shooting dead the traitors,’ at a poll rally in Rithala.

On their official Twitter handle, the coordinators of the Shaheen Bagh protest said, “An official and urgent appeal from Shaheen Bagh: armed anti-social elements have entered the protest area. We fear that more right-wing groups could enter and launch an attack. We appeal to all to join the protest, strengthen our numbers and prevent any violence.

“Infiltrators have been caught and neutralised, and the situation is back to normal. However, we are on alert for more such incidents today and in the coming days as we reach elections in Delhi. Please reach Shaheen Bagh and sites across Delhi in large numbers,” they added after the situation was brought under control.

Shaheen Bagh protest, which has been going on for well over a month now against the contentious CAA-NRC-NPR combine, has in recent days emerged as the biggest poll issue for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election. As part of their protest, the agitators have blocked a key road connecting Delhi to its satellite city of Noida, inconveniencing lakhs of people. In addition, the blockade of the area has also resulted in the closure of the shops, causing financial losses to their respective owners.

In recent days, leaders of the BJP, including Home Minister Amit Shah have targeted the protesters and accused the opposition of siding with them. Earlier today, Delhi BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma triggered a row when, targeting the protesters, he remarked that ‘they will one day enter your home and rape your daughters.‘