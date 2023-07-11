Home

Panic, Chaos Grip Passengers As Thick Smoke Emits From Train In Odisha, Video Surfaces

The smoke started emitting from the coach near Brahmapur Railway Station.

The memories of the recent train accident added to the fear factor.

Odisha Train Incident: There was a scene of panic and chaos as smoke came out from one of the coaches of the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express in Odisha.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

#WATCH | Smoke witnessed in one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha’s Brahmapur Station due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach “The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a… pic.twitter.com/MUSoIoS1lp — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

The memories of the recent train accident added to the fear factor as it was assumed that something big has happened, sending passengers into a frenzied, fearful mode.

“Smoke witnessed in one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha’s Brahmapur Station due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach.

“The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a coach. We have removed the sack from the wheel and also used a fire extinguisher. The train halted for around 15-30 minutes. A thorough check will be carried out at Brahmapur station,” said Basanta Kumar Satpathy, a Railway officer.

As per officials, smoke was witnessed in one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Brahmapur Railway Station due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach.

About 290 people lost their lives and more than 1000 were injured in the tragic train accident involving three trains on June 2 in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The crash involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,000 passengers, and a goods train near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

Seventeen coaches were derailed and were severely damaged in the accident, trapping hundreds of passengers. Both passenger trains were at a high speed and it has been cited by experts as one of the main reasons for the high number of casualties.

