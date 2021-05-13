New Delhi: Days after dead bodies of suspected Covid patients were spotted floating on the Ganga river in eastern UP and Bihar, reports now say that multiple bodies have been buried in sand at two locations along the Ganga river in Unnao district. Incidentally, most of the bodies were wrapped in a saffron cloth. There is no confirmation if these bodies were of Covid patients. The bodies were mainly found buried at the Rautapur Ganga Ghat in the Hajipur area. Meanwhile, there is panic among the locals after it was found that bodies were being buried in sand on the banks of the river. Also Read - Experts Rule Out Transmission of Coronavirus Through Water After Bodies Found Dumped in Ganga, Yamuna

“Some people do not burn the bodies but bury them in the sand by the river. After I got information, I have sent officials to the spot. I have asked them to carry out an enquiry and we will take action,” Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told ANI.

Dead bodies found buried in sand near river Ganga in UP's Unnao "Our team has found buried bodies in an area far from river. Search being conducted for more bodies in other areas. I've asked team to carry out inquiry. Action will be taken accordingly," said DM (12.05) pic.twitter.com/qFT1tpfsjH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 13, 2021

It may be recalled that on Monday, scores of dead bodies had been washed up on the banks of Ganga in Ghazipur and Ballia districts. Bodies were also found in Buxar in Bihar.

Sources said that ever since the death toll in the ongoing pandemic began rising, the prices of performing cremation have also shot up. “A package for cremation according to Hindu rites, is now between Rs 15,000 to 20,000. It is obvious that poor people cannot afford it and they are opting for riverside burials,” Shirish Gupta, a local businessman said.

Hindus revere the Ganga as the holiest of rivers but consigning bodies to it is not part of any religion’s traditions, including Hinduism.

Meanwhile, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that the Center has taken serious note of the issue of dumping of dead bodies in River Ganga. He added that the Centre through the NMCG and district authorities will ensure that all unidentified bodies are disposed of as per the protocol.