Panic spread across villages as gas leak from ONGC oil well in Andhra Pradesh causes fire; key updates

ONGC officials have reached the site to assess the situation and analyse the cause of the incident.

ONGC oil gas leak: In a breaking development that has taken the nation by surprise, panic spread across villages as gas leak from a ONGC oil well in Andhra Pradesh led to fire. According to preliminary information, a gas pipeline leakage at a well in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, operated by ONGC’s production contractor Deep Industries Ltd, caught fire on Monday which forced evacuation of three villages. As per a statement by an official of the Maharatna company, no reports of death or injury have been reported in the gas leak fire activity. Here are all the details you need to know about the ONGC Andhra gas pipeline leakage and fire.

What happened at ONGC Andhra gas pipeline?

Following the gas leakage and the subsequent fire, senior officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) from Rajahmundry rushed to Mori village, where the blaze broke out at the Mori-5 well, the official said.

“The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations,” the official told PTI.

ONGC officials have reached the site to assess the situation and analyse the cause of the incident, he said. The Konaseema district administration is also attending to the incident and coordinating firefighting and safety measures at the site.

(With inputs from agencies)

