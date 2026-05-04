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Panihati Assembly Election Results Live: Close battle between Ratna Debnath, Tirthankar Ghosh as RG Kar rape case shapes sentiment - Counting begins

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Panihati Assembly Election Results Live: Close battle between Ratna Debnath, Tirthankar Ghosh as RG Kar rape case shapes sentiment – Counting begins

Panihati Assembly Election results 2026: The Assembly seat is witnessing a tight contest between BJP’s Ratna Debnath and TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh. Check live updates here.

Panihati Assembly Election Results Live: Close battle between Ratna Debnath, Tirthankar Ghosh as RG Kar rape case shapes sentiment

Panihati Assembly Election Results Live: The Panihati Assembly election is set to be a close contest, with TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh facing tough competition from BJP’s Ratna Debnath, Kalatan Dasgupta of CPI(M) and Congress’s Subhashish Bhattacharya. The Election Commission of India conducted polling in Panihati Assembly constituency in the second phase on April 29. Key candidates for the seat are BJP’s Ratna Debnath, Kalatan Dasgupta from CPI(M), Tirthankar Ghosh from the ruling TMC, Subhashish Bhattacharya from Congress, among others. The EC is conducting the counting of votes today, which will decide the fate of these candidates.

Also Read: Assembly Elections Results 2026: Know step-by-step guide to check results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

RG Kar Rape Case Shaped Voter Sentiment

The Panihati seat has gained national attention because of the sensitive background of one of its candidates. Ratna Debnath is the mother of the RG Kar Hospital rape victim, who was brutally raped and killed in 2024. This is the reason the contest between Debnath and Ghosh has turned into a significant electoral battle in the constituency.

Panihati Assembly Constituency

The Panihati Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the state and it is a part of the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. It is a General seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. The ruling TMC, CPI (M), Congress and BJP are the main parties in the state.

Exit Poll Prediction

According to several survey reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win a clear majority in West Bengal. Exit polls have predicted the party could secure around a majority of seats in the 294-member Assembly.

Panihati Assembly Constituency Voter Turnout

According to the Election Commission’s data, in 2021, the total number of valid votes polled the constituency was 174356 (75.26%). In 2016, the total valid votes polled in Panihati were 164551 (78.40%).

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

The Election Commission of India conducted the Assembly election in West Bengal in two phases. The voting was conducted on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The state has 294 Assembly seats and the magic figure or the majority number is 148.

Stay with India.com for the latest updates on the Panihati Assembly election results 2026.

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