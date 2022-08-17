Panipat Rape case: A day after the body of a six-year-old girl was found in a secluded area near a drain in Haryana’s Panipat area, the police have arrested a 40-year-old migrant labourer for abducting, raping and murdering the girl. The police said that the accused, Ishwar Singh belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand, and he was living in Panipat for the past 15 years as he worked at a dhaba there.Also Read - Haryana DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, Run Over by Sand Mafia in Nuh, Worked His Way Up From ASI. 5 Things to Know About Him

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday when the girl, 6, was playing in a park near her home in Panipat, with her brother two years younger than her. She was abducted from the park by the accused who raped and later killed her, said police.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that the accused lured the victim on the pretext of buying her biscuits when she was playing in a park in Sector 29 on August 15. He took her to a deserted place under the bushes in Sector 25 and raped her before strangling her to death and fled the spot.

Police said that after receiving a complaint from the girl’s family they scanned the CCTV footage of nearby factories which showed accused carrying the child after abducting her. He was identified on the basis of this footage.

The girl’s body was handed over to her relatives after a post-mortem in Panipat. The post-mortem report revealed that after the sexual assault the child was strangled to death.

The accused was arrested near Gymkhana Club in Sector 25 in Panipat on Monday evening. He was booked under relevant provisions of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

For the past five months, Ishwar had been working at a dhaba near Panipat’s Flora Chowk, they said. He was remanded to one-day police custody by a court in Panipat on Tuesday.