New Delhi: Amid the confusion created by BJP leader Pankaja Munde after she changed her Twitter bio by removing her party’s name, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Monday clarified that she was not quitting the party and also not joining the Shiv Sena.

BJP Maharashtra Chief Chandrakant Patil on reports of BJP's Pankaja Munde joining Shiv Sena: There is no truth in these reports and rumours. pic.twitter.com/vtzXrixSs2 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

“The BJP leaders are in touch with Pankaja Munde. She is introspecting after her defeat but it does not mean she is leaving the BJP in any case,” Patil was quoted as saying by PTI.

Refuting media reports that Pankaja Munde joining Shiv Sena, Patil said that there is no truth in these reports and rumours.

“The accidental government that has come up in Maharashtra is spreading such baseless news. She may be having good family relations with Thackerays but it does not mean she is joining the Sena,” Patil further added.

The Shiv Sena claimed that a number of BJP leaders are keen to join the Sena after Uddhav Thackeray took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra. Earlier, Pankaja Munde congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on being sworn-in as CM of Maharashtra.

Reacting to her defeat in the last assembly election in Maharashtra, Panka Munde earlier in the day removed all details from her Twitter bio, including the word ‘BJP’ and description of her political journey.

The development comes after Pankaja in the October 21 state Assembly elections lost to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde in a bitter contest from Parli seat.

A former minister in the earlier Devendra Fadnavis- led government, Pankaja on Monday called for a meeting of her supporters on December 12

Taking to her Facebook, Pankaja Munde said that after her defeat many leaders are calling her and want to meet her, but due to the political situation she was not able to meet them.

“You are asking me for time. I am going to give you time. Eight-10 days and these days I want time to communicate with myself a little bit. What to do next? Which way to go? What can we give to our people? What is your power? What do people expect? …,” her Facebook post read.

In the post, she further stated that in the changed political scenario, the future course of action needs to be decided.

(With inputs from agencies)