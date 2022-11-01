Paonta Sahib Constituency, Himachal Pradesh: Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh a northern state of India. Voting in the hill state will be held on November 12. The counting of votes will be on December 8, 2022. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.Also Read - Dharamshala Assembly Election 2022: Can Rakesh Chaudhary Help BJP Retain This Prestigious Seat?

In 2017, Sukh Ram of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kirnesh Jung of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 12619 votes.

HERE’S THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022

Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022 Date of Poll: 12 November 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022 Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Paonta Sahib Constituency

Sunil Kumar (Independent)

Rameshwar (Independent)

Ashwani Verma (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party)

Roshan Lal Chaudhary (Independent)

Manish Tomar(Independent)

Kirnesh Jung (Congress)

Seema(Bahujan Samaj Party)

Manish Kumar Thakur (Aam Aadmi Party)

SUKH RAM(Bharatiya Janata Party)

PAONTA SAHIB ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Sukh Ram BJP Winner 36,011 59.11% 12,619 Kirnesh Jung INC Runner Up 23,392 38.39% None Of The Above NOTA 3rd 624 1.02% Meena Kumari LGP 4th 484 0.79% Surender IND 5th 414 0.68%

Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency. Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 327515 votes by defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress.