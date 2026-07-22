Paper leak issue requires in-depth discussion, shouldn’t be politicised: Nadda

Paper leak issue requires in-depth discussion, shouldn’t be politicised: Nadda

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Paper leak issue requires in-depth discussion, shouldn’t be politicised: Nadda | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP’s) protest over the NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the examination, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday stated that the paper leak is a very sensitive issue and should not be politicised. He said that a paper leak is a serious problem that requires in-depth discussion.

Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government is ready to discuss all aspects of NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “responsible and responsive”.

“We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?”he asked.

“How have we addressed this issue when a paper leak has come to our attention, and how should other governments address it? What is the point we should deeply consider and find a solution to so that injustice is not done to our students, numbering in the millions?” he added.

The senior BJP leader said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that there have been over 150 paper leaks and it is a matter of investigation.

“The government, being a responsible government, will undoubtedly investigate and present the truth to the public and the nation,” he said.

“The demand of the students, the issue they have raised regarding paper leaks. First of all, I urge that we should not politicize this issue and it is not appropriate to seek political advantage from it. This is a serious problem and requires in-depth discussion,” he added.

In his press conference earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi made several attacks on the government and demanded resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He alleged that Dharmendra Pradhan has “failed as an Education Minister” and “has literally destroyed India’s biggest asset” and said the Congress fully supports the demand for his resignation.

Rahul Gandhi also demanded accountability for police action against protestors during their ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, saying those who ordered it and those who executed it should be made accountable.

“They (students) have some demands. The first demand completely legitimate demand is that Dharmendra Pradhan, who has failed as an education minister who is known to be corrupt, should be relieved of his duties. 100% legitimate demand. Nothing wrong with it. He has shown India and the world that he is incapable of running this system. Exam leaks are happening one after the other,” the Congress leader said.

“The second demand is that very single person who raised a finger on our students and it doesn’t matter who is the people who ordered it and the people who executed it should be made accountable. Third thing is that the man who is running this entire system, the man who is finally accountable to all this, should have the decency to apologise to the students for what has happened,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)