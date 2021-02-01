Budget 2021 Latest Updates: Soon after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2021, some political leaders including Union Ministers praise the finance minister for presenting the budget saying it has something for everyone in society. While other political leaders came down heavily on the Budget 2021 the said the paperless budget was also visionless for the country. Ruling party leaders lauded the budged for its focus on a number of measures, including capital expenditure, tax exemption for senior citizens and incentives for start-ups among others. Here’s who said what: Also Read - Budget 2021: Govt Allocates Rs 3,726 Crore Towards First Digital Census

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Taking forward the mission of right to education, the Modi government is committed to strengthen education at the grassroots level. More than 15,000 schools will be made ideal and 750 Eklavya Model Schools will be opened for the children of disadvantaged category and 100 new Sainik Schools will also be opened.#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget

Rajnath Singh: Special attention has been paid to economic reforms, employment generation, capital formation and creating infrastructure in India. Based on 6 pillars of good governance this Budget will usher India into a new era of inclusive growth and prosperity.

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a well laid-out plan to get the economy back on track. “A forward-looking budget. It will make good on the government’s USD 5 trillion economy promise. Multiple pluses:increased govt spending in major sectors like infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare; safety net expanded for the vulnerable; & opportunities for greater private investments,” he tweeted.

Amitabh Kant: It’ll not only accelerate us in pre-COVID period recovery stage but also provide a direction for 3-4 years. Govt focussed on infrastructure and asset monetisation this time. Shows Govt’s thinking that it’s essential to involve private sector in long run.

Dr Harsh Vardhan: FM spoke of 6 prominent pillars, with the topmost pillar being health & well-being. Investment in health sector has risen 137% which is 2.47 times more than our last year’s Budget estimates. This is an achievement in its own.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: “It is Atmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget. The Prime Minister has given the Mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform! Providing benefits to each section of society during tough times of COVID-19 and helping a number of nations around the globe, India has been marching forward on all frontiers.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: We’d expected that since Budget is being presented in unprecedented times, we will see glimpses of an unprecedented measure. But this is an ordinary Budget in unprecedented times through which Govt wants to save itself by taking the route of privatisation.

Mayawati: “Will the budget of the Central Government presented in Parliament today be able to deal with poverty, unemployment and inflation, etc?. On this basis, the activities of the government and this Budget will be judged,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Ram Govind Chowdhury: “Its (BJP’s) every move is aimed at snatching away everything from the common man and giving it to the corporate groups. Its budget is also directly and indirectly dedicated to corporate groups,” Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and senior SP leader, Ram Govind Chowdhury, said.

Derek O’Brien: India’s first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget; theme of the ‘fake budget’ is ‘sell India’.