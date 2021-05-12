Patna: Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Rajesh Ranjan also famously known as Pappu Yadav was late Tuesday sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a 32-year-old case, hours after he was arrested for reportedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown in the state. Yadav was brought to Madhepura court at around 10:50 pm last night amid heavy security. The Madhepura Civil Court was opened at 11:00 PM to conduct Pappu Yadav’s hearing. Also Read - JAP Chief Pappu Yadav Arrested For Allegedly Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Following the hearing, Yadav was taken to Birpur jail at around 12 AM. Yadav’s supporters and party workers staged a massive protest against the arrest of the JAP leader. They tried to stop the police convoy when Yadav was being taken to Madhepura. Many of them were also seen laying down on the road on NH -19 in an attempt to stop the police convoy. The supporters of Yadav have alleged that he was being hounded because of his recent “expose” of Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who is an MP of the BJP which rules the Centre and shares power in the state.

He was taken to Madhepura in connection with a 32-year-old abduction case. The case, relating to abduction, is said to have been lodged way back in 1989 and the warrant, which followed Yadav’s failure to appear before the court despite repeated summons, was issued in March this year.

Pappu Yadav was arrested in Patna on Tuesday for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown in the state. “He has been arrested for violation of lockdown. He was moving around in a vehicle without a permit. Legal action is being taken,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Town, Suresh Prasad had said.

Meanwhile, Yadav said that he had been helping families for the last 1.5 months amid the raging pandemic. “They will tell you why have I been arrested. I have helped every family for the last 1.5 months. I was at it despite coming out of an operation,” he said.

He added, “The government and (Chief Minister) Nitish babu will know what this is. An arrest doesn’t take place for violation of lockdown.”

The arrest of Yadav, a politician with criminal antecedents who has fashioned himself after Robinhood, was decried by political leaders from almost all parties who pointed out towards his acts of charity during the ongoing pandemic and warned of the episode sending a wrong message.