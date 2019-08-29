Patna: The Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajeev Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav announced on Wednesday that his party will contest from 100 seats out of 243 in Bihar assembly elections.

Former Lok Sabha member from Madhepura and Bihar’s strongman Pappu Yadav said that his party has pledged that the next Chief Minister of Bihar will be from Dalit or Backward class in order to implement social and political justice.

“Party has earmarked 100 seats on which it will be contesting assembly elections scheduled for next year,” Yadav told media after a three-day meeting of the party units.

“Party will connect with at least 20,000 people at every assembly. A membership campaign will also be carried out till Dec 31,” he added.

He supported the 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker section (EWS) of the general category but demanded 52 per cent reservation for OBC on the basis of their population and even accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of working on the directions of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Pappu Yadav had contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Madhepura but not only he lost his seat but came on the third position after Dinesh Chandra Yadav of BJP and Sharad Yadav of RJD.

He had been a member of RJD for many years but in 2015, he was expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities after which he founded his own party.