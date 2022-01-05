New Delhi: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said no paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with its COVID vaccine Covaxin. In a statement, Bharat Biotech said,”We have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking 3 paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin.”Also Read - No Mix And Match, Precautionary Covid Vaccine Dose to be Same as Jab Administered Earlier

“Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other COVID-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin,” Bharat Biotech said. Also Read - No Expired Vaccine Administered In India, Shelf Life Of Covaxin, Covishield Extended By CDSCO. Details HERE

The pharma company said very few who report side effects after taking Covaxin do “not require medication”. Those few with side effects mostly report mild symptoms that get resolved within a day or two. Also Read - Battling Omicron: Here's How India is Vaccinating Its Teens Amid New COVID Variant Spread | Top Points

“Through our clinal trials spanning 30,000 individuals approximately 10-20% of individuals report side effects. Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended after you consult a physician,” Bharat Biotech said.

As of now, only Bharat Biotech’s indigenously-made Covaxin is available for vaccinating the 15-18 years’ age group. According to the Health Ministry, additional doses of Covaxin will be sent to the states and UTs for administering the vaccine to this population category. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on December 25 that vaccination for the 15-18 years age group will begin from January 3. The vaccination process for a third precautionary dose of vaccine for health workers, frontline workers and vulnerable senior citizens will begin from January 10.

As per the Co-WIN portal 1,06,27,277 children in the 15 to 18 years’ age group have been vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine dose so far. According to the government’s Co-WIN portal, 1,33,64,030 children have registered so far for the first dose of vaccine.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has lauded the spirit of the youngsters for receiving the vaccine and said “superb enthusiasm among ‘Young India’ for vaccination”. “More than 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 years’ age group have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccines that, too, on their third day of vaccination drive. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest,” Mandaviya said.

(With inputs from IANS)