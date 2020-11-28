New Delhi: A paraglider was killed during an accident on Saturday in the world famous paragliding site Bir-Billing in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, police said. Also Read - Unlock 2.0: These Indian States Are Now Open to Tourists | Check List, Date, Conditions (But Stay Home)

The victim, Cheval Republique, who is reportedly a Canadian pilot was killed when his glider crashed into a tree near Bir. He was solo while flying, said reports. Even though he was rushed to the Vivekananda Medical Research Hospital in Palampur town by rescuers, where he was declared "brought dead".

According to a report by The Tribune, Republique's passport was used to identify him, a senior official from Himachal Government said. His body is currently at a civil hospital and will be kept there until authorities conduct autopsy.

The Canadian Embassy in New Delhi has also been informed about the incident and as per reports suggest this is fourth incident of its kind in the last three years in a state whose statuesque mountains make it an appealing site for such adventure sports. The Himachal government has been criticised time and again for not taking adequate safety measures to prevent such frequent incidents.

Last year in a similar incident, a tourist from Mohali died in Kullu, while a Singaporean pilot died in 2018 after crash landing in the Dhauladhar ranges and was found in a dense forest later.