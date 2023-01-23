Home

PM Modi Names 21 Largest Unnamed Islands Of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Here’s Full List

PM Modi names 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Parakram Divas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands via video conferencing. The islands have been named after 21 Param Veer Chakra awardees including Major Somnath Sharma, Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane, and Nayak Jadunath Singh. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti on January 23 is observed as the ‘Parakram Diwas’ every year.

Naming of 21 islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees fills heart of every Indian with pride. https://t.co/tKPawExxMT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2023

PM Modi also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

“Keeping in mind the historic significance of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and to honour the memory of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Ross Islands was renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the Prime Minister during this visit to the Island in 2018. Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed as Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep,” said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement.

Here’s The Full List Of Islands Named After 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees

The 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, after whom the islands have been named are as follows:

Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.