Parakram Diwas 2024: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary Celebrations To Start On 23 January

The Red Fort played a crucial role in the saga of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj.

23 January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. (Image: X/@PIBCulture)

Parakram Diwas 2024: On the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2024, 23 January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a multifaceted celebration is set to unfold, seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions at Red Fort, Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on the evening of 23 January and the celebration will continue till 31 January.

Trending Now

The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the National School of Drama (NSD), Sahitya Akademi, and the National Archives of India. As part of the program, the event will host a rich array of activities that delve into the profound legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj.

You may like to read

The Red Fort played a crucial role in the saga of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj. A museum within the Red Fort is dedicated to preserving and honoring the legacy of Bose and the Indian National Army (INA), which was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in 2019 on Netaji’s birthday.

The names of Colonel Prem Sahgal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, and Colonel Shahnawaz Khan, are etched in history as key figures in the Red Fort Trials. Their commitment to the cause of India’s freedom led to the infamous Red Fort barracks case, a landmark trial that showcased the unwavering resolve of the Azad Hind Fauj.

During the event, the iconic Red Fort will be transformed into a canvas through a projection mapping show in the backdrop with artists from the National School of Drama (NSD) performing on stage, will illuminate its walls with tales of bravery and sacrifice in a visually stunning fusion of history and art.

Special recognition will be given to the veterans of the Indian National Army (INA). The visitors will engage with an immersive experience through exhibitions of archives, showcasing rare photographs and documents that chronicle the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj at the Red Fort.

Painting and sculpture workshops will offer a hands-on experience and modern technology will take center stage with an AR and VR exhibition, offering a unique and interactive perspective on historical events.

The entry for the visitors during the event will be free of cost.

Parakram Diwas has been celebrated annually since 2021, honoring Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. In 2021, the inaugural event took place at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata. In 2022, a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled at India Gate, and in 2023, 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees and a model of National Memorial dedicated to Netaji which was supposed to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, was unveiled.

During Parakram Diwas 2024 programme, the Prime Minister will also digitally launch “Bharat Parv”, being organized by the Ministry of Tourism to showcase the nation’s diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits. The nine-day event, from Jan 23 to 31, features 26 Ministries and departments highlighting citizen-centric initiatives, Vocal for Local, and diverse tourist attractions.

A platform for people worldwide to engage, reflect, and celebrate the resurgent spirit of the nation, this event will take place at the Ram Leela Maidan and Madhav Das Park in front of Red Fort.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.