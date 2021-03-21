Mumbai: Param Bir Singh, former Mumbai Police Commissioner has reportedly confirmed that the sensational letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was written by him. This comes after the Chief Ministers Office said that the letter was not received from the IPS officer’s official email id. “Letter from Param Bir Singh was received at 4:37 pm via a different email address, not his official one, and was without his signature. The new email address needs to be checked. Home Ministry is trying to contact him for the same”, the Chief Minister’s Office had said doubting the authenticity of Singh’s letter. The ex-Mumbai top cop has also asserted that a hard copy of the signed letter will be sent to the CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) soon, reported India Today. Also Read - Full Text Of Former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's Tell-All Letter That Has Created A Storm in Maharashtra

‘Untruthful Statements by The Hon’ble Home Minister’

Earlier on Saturday evening, Singh’s explosive letter titled ‘untruthful statements by the Hon’ble Home Minister, Maharashtra’ to CM Thackeray wherein he had leveled incriminating allegations against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh created a storm in Maharashtra’s politics.

The senior IPS officer, who was transferred to the low-key Home Guards on March 17 after the arrest of Sachin Vaze, one of the top encounter specialists of Mumbai Police, in the case related to the bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia, said he was made a ‘scapegoat’. Singh, in his eight-page letter, claimed that the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted arrested cop Sachin Vaze to ‘collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels’.

Anil Deshmukh Denies Allegations

Deshmukh, in a detailed rejoinder, accused Singh of ‘lying’, making the false accusations as part of a ‘conspiracy’ hatched to discredit him (Deshmukh) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to save himself from any action in the SUV case and the case related to the death of Mansukh Hiren.

The former Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze in Mukesh Ambani & Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far & threads are leading to Mr. Singh as well — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 20, 2021

“Why was Singh quiet for so many days after (API) Sachin Vaze’s arrest? After realising that he would be removed as the CoP on March 17, a day earlier (March 16) Singh called ACP Sanjay Patil, asked him some questions and got the answers he wanted,” Deshmukh pointed out.

Deshmukh also called upon Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to order an impartial probe into the allegations made in Singh’s letter.

What is SUV Case?

The SUV case refers to the explosives-laden Scorpio that was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai last month. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren, who was in possession of the Scorpio, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 5.