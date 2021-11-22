New Delhi: Param Bir Singh is “very much in India” and not absconding, and was hiding as he faces threat to life from police, the lawyer of the former Mumbai Police Commissioner told the Supreme Court on Monday. The submission by Singh’s lawyer came after the top court last week said that it will not hear an appeal filed by him until it knows his whereabouts.Also Read - It's Raining Money! People Rush to Collect Cash Lying on Road After It Falls Out of Truck | Watch

The Former Mumbai Police Commissioner told that Supreme Court that he is ready to appear before the CBI within 48 hours. Thereafter, the apex court had granted him protection from arrest and directed him to join the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Singh's plea and issued notice to Maharashtra government and CBI and posted the matter for hearing on December 6.