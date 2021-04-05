Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary investigation into the corruption allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. “CBI inquiry shall be completed in 15 days, then CBI Director can decide the further course of action in accordance with law’, ordered the court.”A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni said this was an “extraordinary” and “unprecedented” case that warranted an independent inquiry. Also Read - The Crown Wins Big At The SAG Awards 2021, Takes Home Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble Award

