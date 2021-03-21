New Delhi: Day after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Anil Deshmukh of corruption, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that the allegations leveled against the Maharashtra Home Minister are serious. Addressing a press conference, Pawar asserted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has the full authority to take a decision regarding an inquiry on these allegations against Deshmukh. Meanwhile, the BJP has mounted pressure on Deshmukh to step down from his post. “We demand the Home Minister’s resignation. If he doesn’t then CM must remove him. An impartial probe must be conducted. The letter also states that CM was intimated about this earlier so why didn’t he act on it?” asked former Maharashtra CM. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on the other hand, said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray has lost the moral authority to govern the state even for a day. “If Rs 100 cr was the target by Home Minister (Maharashtra) then what was the target by other ministers?” asked the IT minister while addressing a press conference on Sunday. Last night, Param Bir Singh, in his letter to CM Thackeray had claimed that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and hotels, a charge the minister has denied. Also Read - Param Bir Singh Confirms The Sensational Letter to Uddhav Thackeray Accusing Anil Deshmukh of Corruption Was Written by Him

Here are the top developments:

Param Bir Singh confirmed that the sensational letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was written by him. “The letter to Maharashtra CM was sent from my email ID”, said Singh. If reports are to be believed, he also asserted that a hard copy of the signed letter will be sent to the CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) soon.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut conceded that allegations made by ex-top cop against Deshmukh have ruined the image of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. “Something needs to be rectified and the ruling allies should come together to discuss how these stains can be washed off”, Raut said while speaking to reporters today.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray asked Deshmukh to step down from his post immediately. Furthermore, he requested the Narendra Modi-led Centre to intervene. “Anil Deshmukh should resign immediately. The main issue is that of an explosive-laden vehicle being found near the residence of an industrialist. I request the Central Government to intervene. The State government cannot investigate this matter”, news agency ANI quoted the MNS chief as saying.

The letter (Param Bir Singh’s letter to CM) is a reaction after Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister decided to take a tough stand. There is no question of replacing Maharashtra Home Minister, said Maharashtra Minister and State NCP President Jayant Patil

Congress said BJP has conspired against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government by putting officials under pressure from agencies. “”HM had told a month ago that some officials were under pressure. BJP has conspired against the MVA govt by putting officials under pressure from agencies. This is evident from the fact that the BJP leaders get secret info so early and planned manner,” tweeted Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

About The Letter That Created Storm in Maharashtra Politics