New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday raised doubts over Pakistan’s intention after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked.

Singh said the problem is that one can change friends but the choice of neighbours is not in our hand.

“Aur jaisa padosi hamare bagal mein baitha hai, paramatma kare ki aise padosi kisi ko na mile (And the kind of neighbour we have got, the god should not give such neighbour to anyone),” lamented Singh.

Yesterday, retaliating to India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan asked the Indian High Commissioner to leave and also suspended trade.

“Pursuant to the decision of the National Security Committee today, Government of India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan. The Indian Government has also been informed that Pakistan won’t be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India,” read an official statement from the government of Pakistan.

India today promptly reacted stating that Pakistan’s decision to take certain unilateral actions with respect to its bilateral relations with India is to present an alarming picture to the world of our ties.

“The Government of India regrets the steps announced by Pakistan yesterday and would urge that country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved,” read the MEA statement.

However, India asserted that the recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are an entirely internal affair and the Constitution of India was, is and will always be a sovereign matter.