Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Parassala Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Parassala went to the polls on April 6.

All About Parassala seat: Parassala comes under the Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. In 2016, CPM’s C.K.Hareendrakumar (C.K.Hareendran) bagged this seat defeating A.T.George of INC by a margin of 18,566 votes. In the 2011 assembly elections, INC’s AT George won the seat beating CPM’s Anavoor Nagappan by a margin of 505 votes. In 2016, Parassala assembly constituency had 2,08,815 electors, of which 99,821 were males and 1,08,994 females.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: C. K. Hareendran of CPI(M), Ansajitha Russal of CONG, Karamana Jayan of BJP

