Parbhani Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List: BJP candidates wins from Zari, Shiv Sena candidate in Takli Bobde

A voter turnout of 68.28 per cent was recorded on Sunday. Parbhani registered the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, followed by Kolhapur at 74.45 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 72.69 per cent, while Ratnagiri recorded the lowest at 55.79 per cent.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dilip Prabhakarrao Deshmukh has registered a massive victory from Zari seat in the Parbhani Zilla Parishad elections. Suchita Anandrao Bharose and Pooja Anil Sawant of the Shiv Sena secured victories in Takli Bobde and Pingli, respectively. Congress candidates Jitendra Gopal Deshmukh and Jyotsna Ganesh Ghadge won in Pedgaon and Daithana, and Ajit Warpudkar also claimed victory in Lohgaon.

Pratiksha Prabhulal Jaiswal and Pandurang Balasaheb Khillare of Shiv Sena (UBT) won in Takli Kumbhakarna and Shingnapur, while BJP’s Aishwarya Chavan triumphed in Pokharni, and NCP’s Sangram Prataprao Jamkar emerged victorious in Jamb.

The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis elections in Maharashtra began on Monday morning at 10 am. A voter turnout of 68.28 per cent was recorded on Sunday. Parbhani registered the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, followed by Kolhapur at 74.45 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 72.69 per cent, while Ratnagiri recorded the lowest at 55.79 per cent.

A total of 7,438 candidates contested 731 Zilla Parishad and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, with over 2 crore eligible voters. The electorate comprised 1,06,33,269 men, 1,01,86,965 women and 468 voters from other categories.

