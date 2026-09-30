Parents sell their 2-month-old baby to buy expensive phone, gold jewellery, infant resold 3 times across Maharashtra, Telangana

A two-month-old baby boy was rescued in Maharashtra after police uncovered an alleged trafficking chain in which the infant was sold three times across Maharashtra and Telangana.

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Parents sell their 2-month-old baby to buy expensive phone, gold jewellery, infant resold 3 times across Maharashtra, Telangana (AI/representational)

A two-month-old baby boy has been rescued in Maharashtra after police uncovered an alleged child trafficking chain in which the infant was sold multiple times across Maharashtra and Telangana. Seven people, including the baby’s biological parents, have been arrested in connection with the case, police said. The investigation began after police received information that a couple from the Mukundwadi area had allegedly sold their newborn son. The child was eventually traced and brought back safely on Sunday.

Baby allegedly sold for Rs 1.2 lakh

According to police, the baby was born at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on July 5. Investigators said his mother, Vandana Kamble, did not want to keep the child and allegedly approached her co-worker, Kaushalya Pawar, for help.

Pawar allegedly introduced her to her daughter, Seema Reshwal, who claimed she could arrange a buyer for the baby.

Police said Vandana and her partner, Yogesh Kamble, later handed the infant to Reshwal for Rs 1.2 lakh. The baby was then allegedly sold again for a much higher amount.

Baby’s price increased with every sale

According to police, Reshwal sold the infant to her relative Sangeeta Avhad for Rs 2.7 lakh. Avhad then allegedly took the baby to Nanded and sold him for Rs 3.5 lakh to Suresh Rajaram Guntuka, who lives in Jagtial district of Telangana.

Police said Guntuka initially claimed to be an MBBS doctor but was later found to be practising without the required medical qualification.

He allegedly handed the baby to his relative, Uma Gangadhar Khatkam, in Hyderabad for the same amount.

The infant was therefore allegedly passed through several hands within a short period, with his price rising from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh.

Parents allegedly spent money on phone and jewellery

Police said the baby’s parents used the money they received from the first transaction to buy personal items. According to investigators, around Rs 25,000 was spent on a smartphone, while approximately Rs 62,000 was used to buy gold jewellery. Police have reportedly seized both items as part of the investigation.

Investigators also said Reshwal allegedly made around Rs 1.1 lakh from the transaction, while Kaushalya allegedly received Rs 40,000, which she reportedly used to clear some loans.

Baby handed over to police

The child was eventually brought to Mukundwadi police station on Sunday by Guntuka and Khatkam, who handed him over to the authorities. The infant was then produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The committee ordered that the baby be placed at Sakaar, an authorised child-care institution, where he will remain under protection and receive care.

Police said Seema Reshwal was the first person arrested in the case, around four days before the infant was rescued. Her questioning reportedly helped investigators identify the other people allegedly involved in the chain.

Seven people arrested

The seven arrested include the baby’s biological parents and people allegedly involved in arranging, buying or selling the child.

Police have registered a case at Mukundwadi police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 143(4) related to child trafficking, along with Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Investigators are now trying to find out whether the arrested suspects were working as part of a larger network.

Police probe possible interstate racket

The case has raised concerns about child trafficking networks operating across state borders. Recent investigations in other parts of India have also uncovered alleged networks in which newborns were illegally sold to prospective buyers and moved between states. In one recent Delhi case, police alleged that a wider network involved people arranging newborns and creating documents to pass them off as the children of buyers.

In the Maharashtra case, police are now checking the financial transactions, phone records and links between the accused to determine whether more people were involved.

The immediate priority, officials said, is the safety and rehabilitation of the rescued infant. The investigation into the alleged trafficking network is continuing.