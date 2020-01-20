







Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly interact with group of students, teachers and parents as part of the “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020”. The third edition of the programme will give students from across the country a chance to interact with the Prime Minister. Selected students, teachers and parents will also get a chance to meet PM Modi and recieve valuable tips from him on forthcoming board examination.

“Eagerly awaiting today’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’! It is always a delight to connect with India’s youth. Their energy and vibrancy are unparalleled. Today we would talk about numerous subjects relating to exams and even life beyond exams. Do watch this programme”, PM Modi tweeted earlier in the day.

The event will start around 11 AM and will be broadcast on YouTube. The programme will also air on radio channels including All India Radio Medium Wave, and All India Radio FM Channel. Beside, one can also watch it on Doordarshan and other private news channel.

The first edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ was held on February 16, 2018. The second edition of the initiative took place on January 29, 2019.