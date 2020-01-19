New Delhi: Students from across the country will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during his third session of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme. The event will be held at 11 AM at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

The programme is held to beat exam stress and receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister on how to give exams in a relaxed atmosphere.

During the programme, the students will also get the opportunity to pose questions to the Prime Minister and share their thoughts with him.

State Minister for Human Resource Development Sanjay Dhotre is known to have met the students of Odisha, Assam, Tripura, West Bengal regarding the programme and discussed various aspects of school life with the students as well as the teachers.

Dhotre told the students not to come under any pressure regarding their examinations and see the ‘Praiksha Pe Charcha’ programme on January 20 as Modi will be talking about things related to the exams.

The ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme of PM Modi has become extremely popular and this year 250 more students have registered for it. This year students from other countries will also connect with the programme.

Last year too, PM Modi had held the session in February and discussed exam-related issues with lakhs of students from across the country, through a video conference. The PM had managed to connect with as many as ten crore children on the occasion, reports had said.

Where to watch?

The programme is aired on radio channels including All India Radio Medium Wave, and All India Radio FM Channel, as well as telecasted on Doordarshan channels. Students from all over the country are being requested to hear PM Modi’s annual programme.

Students can also watch the programme on this YouTube link.