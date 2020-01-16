New Delhi: Students, teachers and parents across India and abroad are eagerly waiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold his third session of the interactive “Town Hall” programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’. The much-lauded event will be held on January 20 at 11 AM at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

Notably, over 2,000 students, parents and teachers will be participating in the event from all over the country. The annual programme is held to beat exam stress and receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister on how to give exams in a relaxed atmosphere.

As part of the initiative, the Human Resource and Development Ministry, in partnership with MyGov, also conducted a ‘Short Essay’ competition in the month of January for students of classes IX to XII to reduce exam-related tension.

Over three lakh children had participated in the online competition and 1050 were selected. These selected students will be called to New Delhi on January 18.

The MHRD further stated that students and teachers were excited to participate in the programme and to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister. The themes for the essay competition included ‘Gratitude is Great’, ‘Your future depends on your Aspirations’, ‘Examining Exams’, ‘Our Duties, Your Take’, ‘Balance is Beneficial’.

Besides, a painting and poster making competition was also held on exam-related issues.

Not only is it aimed at reducing exam stress, but the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme selects a few students who get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and ask him questions.

In the second edition of ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’, conducted last January, PM Modi had urged students not to succumb to the pressure as it can make matters worse. He asserted that students should, instead, focus on acquiring knowledge that enriches their lives, without worrying about examination results.

Where to watch?

The programme is aired on radio channels including All India Radio Medium Wave, and All India Radio FM Channel, as well as telecasted on Doordarshan channels. Students from all over the country are being requested to hear PM Modi’s annual programme.