New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with students, teachers, and parents via video conferencing during the event 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021'. PM Modi said this is the first virtual Pariksha Pe Charcha and it is a huge loss for him to not meet them all in person. "We've been living amid Corona for the past one year. I had to leave behind the urge to meet you all and come to you via a new format. To not meet you in person, to not experience your enthusiasm is a huge loss for me," PM Modi said.

The prime minister shared his wisdom on managing stress and gave the students many important tips ahead of exams.

Here are all the tips that PM Modi gave students in Pariksha Pe Charcha for managing exam stress:

“You knew of exams. They haven’t come suddenly. It means you’re not scared of exams but of something else. Atmosphere has been created around you that exams are everything. Sometimes schools, parents, relatives create atmosphere that you’ve to undergo a big event, huge crisis,” PM Modi said.

“I’d like to tell them, especially parents, that what have you done? I think it’s the biggest mistake. We become conscious more than necessary & start over-thinking. I think this it’s not the end. Life is very long, this is just a small halt. We should not create pressure,” PM Modi said.

“Attempt the difficult questions first”

“Free time is the best opportunity to learn new skills.”