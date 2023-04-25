Home

Parkash Singh Badal Dies at 95: Centre Declares 2 Days Of Mourning, Political Leaders Pay Tribute

Five-time former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, known for his winsome humility and strong rural roots, died on Tuesday at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

Parkash Singh Badal is survived by his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, and his Member of Parliament daughter Parneet Kaur.

Chandigarh: Five-time Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. He was 95 and was suffering from bronchial asthma. Badal is survived by his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, and his Member of Parliament daughter Parneet Kaur. He was admitted to Mohali’s Fortis Hospital after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

A statement from Fortis Hospital said that Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to the hospital on April 16 with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on April 18 as his respiratory condition worsened.

He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management. He was being managed under Digambar Behera along with the pulmonology and criticalcare team supported by cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management, Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness, the hospital said.

“S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on 16th April 2023 with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened.

“He had been on NIV (non-invasive ventilation) and HFNC (high-flow nasal cannula) support along with medical management. He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology,” it said.

Centre Declares 2 Days Of National Mourning

The Central Government to declare two days of national mourning following the demise of former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.

Central Government to declare two days of national mourning following the demise of former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal. https://t.co/ETbaHW0Ufy pic.twitter.com/krTclkwHEY — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Badal had been in the intensive care unit of the hospital and doctors were closely monitoring his health condition. Hospital sources said his health condition suddenly deteriorated during the day on Tuesday.

Political Leaders Express Grief

Various political leaders including PM Modi and President Draupadi Murmu express grief and called him ‘one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence.’

“Shri Parkash Singh Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence. Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers,” President Murmu said.

Shri Parkash Singh Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence. Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 25, 2023

“Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times,” PM Modi said.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times. pic.twitter.com/scx2K7KMCq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

“Saddened by the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. I and my party pay tribute to him,” says Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

The former chief minister was also hospitalised in June last year following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma. In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

Who Was Parkash Singh Badal?

Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017. He was also the youngest Chief Minister to have ever hold office in the state of Punjab.

