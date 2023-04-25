Home

Parkash Singh Badal, Former Punjab CM, Passes Away At 95; PM Modi Pays Tribute

Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal passes away at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, confirms the PA of his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Veteran SAD Leader Parkash Singh Badal Passes Away

Punjab News: Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal passed away at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by the PA of his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to news agency ANI. He was 95.

Leaders across the political spectrum expressed their condolences over the SAD patriarch’s death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, said that the veteran SAD leader worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times. “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times,” PM Modi said.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times. pic.twitter.com/scx2K7KMCq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

The news of the demise of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal is very sad. He was a towering personality of Indian politics whose contribution to the development of Punjab is immense and will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters: BJP president JP Nadda

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Former CM of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal Ji. He was a towering political figure whose contributions to the development of Punjab are immense & will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & supporters.

Om… pic.twitter.com/LiRZwzl0UU — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 25, 2023

For over five decades Shri Prakash Singh Badal Ji remained a vital pivot of Indian politics. History of Punjab will be incomplete without mentioning his towering contributions. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/9S96QMq9Yk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 25, 2023

The 95-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali more than a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing. In a medical bulletin issued on Monday evening, the private hospital said, “Parkash Singh Badal continues to be under close observation in the medical ICU (Intensive Care Unit).”

However, hospital sources said there was a slight improvement in Badal’s health condition. They said if the veteran Akali leader maintains a steady progress in his health condition over the next few days, he may be shifted to a private ward.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh enquired about Badal’s health last week and prayed for his speedy recovery. The five-time former chief minister of Punjab was hospitalised in June last year also following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he also underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups. Badal tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

