Parking relief for Delhi? 45 new sites to open across THESE 3 zones across national capital

With parking pressure increasing across Delhi, the MCD is planning to add new parking sites to provide more organised parking and help ease traffic congestion.

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At present, the MCD operates around 450 parking sites across Delhi. Representational Image

Delhi’s parking shortage has become a growing problem, particularly in areas where limited parking space often adds to traffic congestion. To tackle the issue, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to launch at least 45 new authorised parking sites in several zones next month.

Tender will be issued next month

Several locations have been shortlisted for the new parking sites across Delhi’s Central, South, Karol Bagh and West zones. According to officials, tenders for the facilities may be issued next month. The addition of these sites could take the number of municipal parking spaces to nearly 500.

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Parking capacity will be 95,000

At present, the MCD operates around 450 parking sites across Delhi, offering space for approximately 90,000 vehicles, officials said. This includes four-wheelers, two-wheelers, buses and trucks. With the addition of the new sites, the parking capacity is expected to increase to around 95,000 vehicles.

The Municipal Corporation is expanding authorised parking facilities to create more organised parking options and ease congestion caused by vehicles parked on roadsides.

Earlier, the MCD shortlisted 38 new parking sites with a combined capacity of over 6,100 vehicles. This took the total number of authorised parking facilities under its jurisdiction to 445. Officials said the search for additional sites is continuing, with a focus on areas where parking demand is especially high.

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According to officials, several zones have been shortlisted for the new parking facilities, although details such as the exact locations and capacity of each site are still being worked out.