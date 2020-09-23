New Delhi: Both Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die on Wednesday. The Monsoon Session, originally scheduled to last 18 days till October 1, was curtailed to 10 days after more than a dozen lawmakers tested positive for novel coronavirus. Also Read - Rs 517 Crore Spent On PM Modi’s Foreign Visits to 58 Countries Since 2015: Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

In his concluding remarks, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the House productivity was 96 per cent and it was its fourth consecutive session to have recorded so much work.

The House on Wednesday passed The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020; The Industrial Relations Code, 2020; The Code on Social Security, 2020; Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (Amendment) Bill; The Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill; The Appropriation Bills no 3 and 4; and The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan informed the Upper House members about its adjournment.

“I have to inform the members that the government has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by the Lok Sabha has to be disposed before the adjournment of the Upper House,” he said.

The Lok Sabha on its last day of the proceedings saw the government listing three Bills for the Legislative Business of the day to pass it in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

These Bills belong to three different Ministries — one from the Ministry of Shipping, and other from the Health and Finance. The Bills are Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020; Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020; and Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made a special announcement to hold the lower House proceedings at 6 pm on Wednesday — three hours later than the scheduled time — and it was adjourned after conducting ‘Zero Hour’.