







Load More

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Monday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha as MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur got up to address the House.

Referring to his recent controversial remarks, wherein he led the crowd in raising the popular right-wing slogan ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro s****n ko‘ (shoot down the traitors who betray the country), Opposition MPs raised ‘Goli maarna band karo’ slogans in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma along with CPM and CPI have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to over “prevailing situation in the country over the proposed National Register of Citizens-National Population Register and Citizenship Amendment Act”.

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to ‘reconsider Citizenship Amendment Act after unrest in the country & to stop the process of National Register of Citizens and National Population Register’.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vikas Mahatme has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over “need to take precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus“.