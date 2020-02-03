Live Updates

  • 12:12 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE: Hum tamam Jamia ke bachchon ke saath hain. Yeh hukumat zulm kar rahi hai bachchon par. Yeh jaante hain ki ek bachche ki aankh chali gayi, betiyon ko maar rahe hain. Sharam nahi hai inko, bachchon ko maar rahe hain, goliyaan mar rahe hain, said AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha

  • 12:02 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE: Sanjay Dhotre, MoS Human Resource Development (HRD) on last night’s firing incident near Jamia University: An incident like this is a matter of great concern, Nishank ji (HRD Minister) and I will discuss the issue.

  • 11:55 AM IST
    Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon after opposition members create ruckus over NPR, citizenship bill issues.
  • 11:41 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE: Opposition MPs raise ‘Goli maarna band karo’ slogans as MoS Finance Anurag Thakur speaks in Lok Sabha.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE: Uproar in Lok Sabha as few opposition MPs shout “Goli maarna bandh karo; desh ko todna bandh karo”.

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Monday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha as MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur got up to address the House.

Referring to his recent controversial remarks, wherein  he led the crowd in raising the popular right-wing slogan ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro s****n ko‘ (shoot down the traitors who betray the country), Opposition MPs raised ‘Goli maarna band karo’ slogans in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma along with CPM and CPI have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to over “prevailing situation in the country over the proposed National Register of Citizens-National Population Register and Citizenship Amendment Act”.

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to ‘reconsider Citizenship Amendment Act after unrest in the country & to stop the process of National Register of Citizens and National Population Register’.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vikas Mahatme has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over “need to take precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus“.