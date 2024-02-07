‘I Pray You Secure 40 Seats’: PM Modi’s Swipe At Congress After Mamata’s Snub

PM Modi said he "prayed" that the Congress was able to win at least 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said he prayed that the grand-old party secures at least 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“A challenge has been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able to cross 40 (in Lok Sabha elections 2024). I pray that you are able to secure 40,” PM Modi said while replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to President Murmu’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

In a dig at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Prime Minister said the Congress whose leader and policy have “no guarantee” is raising questions on his policies.

Thanking President Droupadi Murmu for addressing the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament, Modi said that President Murmu’s address focused on highlighting India’s potential, strength, and bright future.

The Prime Minister had given reply to the debate on the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Doubt Congress can win 40 seats: Mamata

PM Modi’s stinging barb against the Congress came amid the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee’s remarks last week over seat-sharing differences in the INDIA bloc. The TMC chief had expressed doubt if the Congress will be able to secure even 40 seats in the general elections.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had slammed the Congress last week over seat-sharing differences in the opposition alliance and also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremon said she had proposed that the Congress should take on the BJP in the Hindi heartland states and contest 300 seats across the county but they did not heed his proposition, adding that she was doubtful “if they will secure even 40 seats if they contested 300”.

TMC is part of the Congress-led Opposition INDIA bloc which was formed last year to take on the BJP juggernaut in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls which was likely to be held in April-May this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

