New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday pointed out that social media was being "abused" to hack country's democracy. Speaking in Lok Saba, Sonia Gandhi said global companies like "Facebook and Twitter are used increasingly to shape political narratives by leaders, parties and their proxies".

“Thank you for allowing me to take up issue of paramount importance – rising danger of social media being abused to hack our democracy. Global companies like Facebook and Twitter are used increasingly to shape political narratives by leaders, parties and their proxies,” Sonia Gandhi said, news agency ANI reported.

Sonia Gandhi said the blatant manner in which social harmony is being “disturbed by Facebook with the connivance of ruling establishment is dangerous for our democracy”.

Sonia Gandhi also urged government to put an “end to systematic influence and interference of Facebook and other social media giants” in electoral politics of the world’s largest democracy. “I urge Govt to put an end to systematic influence and interference of Facebook and other social media giants in electoral politics of the world’s largest democracy. This is beyond parties and politics. We need to protect our democracy and social harmony regardless of who’s in power,” Sonia Gandhi said.