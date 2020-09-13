Monsoon Session 2020: A plate of khasta Kachori, a paneer thali, chicken biryani with raita are among dishes that will be served to the parliamentarians and others in the parliament during the monsoon session that commences from September 14 amid strict protocols in the wake of the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Monsoon Session 2020: After Question Hour, Govt Scraps All-party Meeting in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

To ensure physical distance and safety of lawmakers and other staff members, special arrangements have been made by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secratariat. A few days back, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had taken stock of the special arrangements made for the monsoon session and conducted a mock session. Also Read - Sonia Gandhi, Son Rahul to Miss Monsoon Session of Parliament For Few Days

Naidu advised senior officials of the Secretariat to ensure that all guidelines issued by the Ministries of Home and Health & Family Welfare are followed scrupulously. He also directed the officials to remind members through an advisory about the health protocols to be observed by them before and during the session. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polls to be Fought Under Nitish Kumar's Leadership, Says Nadda, Discusses Seat-sharing With CM

According to the reports, officials, staff and even parliamentarians will get their food packed in a box using disposable containers. Besides, beverages such as tea, coffee and water would also be served in disposable cups.

From cheese roll to khasta kachori, spring rolls to samosa, a variety of food items will be served for breakfast before 7: 30 AM at the parliament complex. While samosa will cost Rs 10.90, veg pattie, paneer pakora, paneer tikka will cost Rs 25, 15.90 and Rs 125 respectively.

Officals said that lunch would be served in hotcases by 1 PM. While Non-veg food boxes with chicken cutlet, croissant, boiled vegetables and a dab of butter will cost Rs 150, chicken biriyani and raita will cost Rs 100.

The lawmakers will have to pay Rs 105 for a paneer thali with dal, jeera rice, rotis and sweets, whereas Rs 110 for a south Indian thali which will have idli, vada, mini dosa and utthapam with sambhar and chutney.

For desserts, there will be gulab jamun (Rs. 12.40) and rosogolla (Rs 12.50).

The Monsoon Session will continue till October 1. The government has listed 23 Bills for the session, including those pertaining to 11 ordinances.