New Delhi: With subsidy on canteen food in Parliament being stripped off as an option for MPs and other lawmakers and workers, eating non-vegetarian food will become significantly expensive in the Parliament canteen. According to the new prices, a vegetarian buffet will cost Rs 100, whereas the cost for a non-vegetarian buffet has been hiked to Rs 700. Also Read - Subsidy on Canteen Food Served in Parliament Ends; Lok Sabha To Save Rs 8 Crore Per Year

The cheapest item on the menu in the Parliament canteen is a chapati, which costs Rs 3 each. Meanwhile, the non-veg buffet is the most expensive item on the list. Among other popular dishes, Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani that used to cost Rs 65 is now priced at Rs 150, while boiled vegetables are being sold at Rs 50 as opposed to the previous rate of Rs 12. Also Read - COVID-19 Impact: No Winter Session of Parliament This Year, Budget Session Likely in January

The new rate list of Parliament canteen

The revised prices will come into effect from tomorrow, January 29, as the Budget session begins in the Parliament.

The decision, announced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, will not only save over Rs 8 crore, but it may also earn the Parliament some profit. Announcing the revised prices, Birla had also said the Parliament canteens will now be run by ITDC in place of Northern Railways.