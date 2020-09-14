New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Monday re-elected Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh as the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House by voice vote. Harivansh was contesting against RJD member Manoj Jha on the first day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session. Also Read - No Data Available on Migrant Deaths, Job Losses Amid Lockdown: Government Tells Parliament

Harivansh’s name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda. Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot seconded it. MPs from various political parties, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated Harivansh. Also Read - 17 Lok Sabha & 9 Rajya Sabha MPs Test Positive For Covid-19 As Parliament Monsoon Session Begins

“The respect I hold for Harivansh Ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Lockdown Averted 29 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 78K Fatalities: Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha

“After becoming an MP, Harivanshi Ji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive,” the prime minister said.

Accepting his re-election, Harivansh said, “I am grateful to all of you that you considered fit to give this important responsibility to a person who hails from a very ordinary family based in a village and who never went to an English-medium school.”

“There are instances in life when words leave us… It is my honour of having been born in JP’s village,” he added, thanking PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for their support.

In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress’ BK Hariprasad in the election to the post.

The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.