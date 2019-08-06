Live Updates

  • 12:12 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE: Targeting Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said,”Mr Farooq Abdullah, a member of this House is missing. He is arrested. We have no intimation. You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral.”

  • 12:12 PM IST
    Parliament LIVE: In last 70 yrs, several times we saw demands that union territories be converted into states but this is probably the first time in history that a state has been converted into union territory. There cannot be a bigger blow to federal structure than this, asserted Congress’ Manish Tewari

    He added,”Things can’t always be measured in terms of black and white, you have many shades of grey in between. The Article 370 cannot be scrapped without the consent of the state’s legislative assembly.”
  • 12:08 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE: Indian constitution does not have only Article370. It also has Article 371 A to I. They provide special rights to Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Andhra, Sikkim etc. Today when you’re scrapping Article 370,what message are you sending to these states? That you can revoke Article 371 tomorrow? By imposing President’s rule in the north eastern states, and using the rights of their Assemblies in the Parliament, you can scrap Article 371 too? What kind of Constitutional Precedent are you setting in the country? asks Congress’ Manish Tewari

  • 11:36 AM IST
    Parliament LIVE: Parliament has the right to make laws on Jammu & Kashmir, Shah said in Lok Sabha
  • 11:35 AM IST
    Parliament LIVE: Main sadan mein jab jab Jammu and Kashmir rajya bola hoon tab tab Pakistan occupied Kashmir aur Aksai Chin dono iska hissa hain, ye baat hai, Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
  • 11:34 AM IST
    Parliament LIVE: Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary demanding a clarification from BJP government as to how Kashmir is an internal matter of India ..saying Kashmir matter is pending in the UN … It seems Pakistan send their representative to the Indian Parliament! , tweets BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra
  • 11:26 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE: Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of Union of India. Kashmir ki seema mein PoK bhi aata hai…Jaan de denge iske liye! Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

  • 11:23 AM IST
    Parliament LIVE: S Jaishankar told Mike Pompeo a few days before that Kashmir is a bilateral matter, so don’t interfere in it. Can J&K still be an internal matter? We want to know. Entire Congress party wants to be enlightened by you, said Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
  • 11:23 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE: I don’t think you are thinking about PoK, you violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight. You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, what that an internal matter or bilateral? Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury counters Amit Shah

  • 11:18 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah moves the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: Day after Union Home Home Minister Amit Shah announced abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the Narendra Modi-led government will table the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 — (which bifurcate the state into two Union Territories) in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Upper House had passed the Reorganisation Bill that seeks to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir was passed by the Upper House through a voice vote, with 125 being in favour and 61 against it.

Speaking in the Upper House, Union home minister Amit Shah had yesterday said: “Because of Article 370, democracy has never percolated, corruption was at its peak and poverty was entrenched in the area. There are people of different religions in the valley and we are not politicizing on the basis of religion. The people of J&K want democracy and if you see clearly you will know how much Article 370 has harmed J&K.”

Besides, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 will also be considered for passing. Other bills include the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019.

Meanwhile in Rajya Sabha the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill and the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration.

Stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates.