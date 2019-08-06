

















New Delhi: Day after Union Home Home Minister Amit Shah announced abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the Narendra Modi-led government will table the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 — (which bifurcate the state into two Union Territories) in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Upper House had passed the Reorganisation Bill that seeks to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir was passed by the Upper House through a voice vote, with 125 being in favour and 61 against it.

Speaking in the Upper House, Union home minister Amit Shah had yesterday said: “Because of Article 370, democracy has never percolated, corruption was at its peak and poverty was entrenched in the area. There are people of different religions in the valley and we are not politicizing on the basis of religion. The people of J&K want democracy and if you see clearly you will know how much Article 370 has harmed J&K.”

Besides, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 will also be considered for passing. Other bills include the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019.

Meanwhile in Rajya Sabha the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill and the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration.

