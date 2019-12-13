

















New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘rape in India’ remark. Speaking in Lok Sabha, the Amethi MP accused Gandhi of insulting all women in India. “This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi’s message to the people of the country?” Irani stated.

The BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha also raised slogans against Gandhi and demanded his apology over the controversial remark. “Not all men are rapists. This is an insult to India… Rahul Gandhi is touching 50, and doesn’t realise that such a statement seems like an invitation to rape in India,”Irani said.

Echoing similar remarks, BJP leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Gandhi has insulted every woman in India by saying what he has said.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed similar ruckus over Gandhi’s remarks. Several MPs raised slogans of “Rahul Gandhi maafi maango” in the upper House after which Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said,”You cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. Nobody has the business to disturb the House.” Following the ruckus, both the Houses were adjourned till 12 pm.

Earlier on Thursday, while addressing a rally in Jharkhand, Gandhi had corned the Narendra Modi-led government over rising crimes against women across the country. Repeating the remark made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, in the Housem, Gandhi had said,”Narendra Modi had said ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’. In Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi’s MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word.”

Notably, the former Congress president had made the remarks in an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, where Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an MLA expelled by the BJP in August, was accused by a girl of raping her in 2017. Earlier this year in July, she was rushed to hospital, after a car that she and her family were travelling in, was hit by a truck, killing two of her aunts. The ‘accident’ was allegedly carried out at the behest of Sengar, who is currently in jail.