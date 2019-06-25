

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address the Lok Sabha, in a note of thanks and reply to several issues that were raised by President Ram Nath Kovind last week in his joint address to both the Houses of the Parliament.

Further, the PM’s speech is also likely to outline the agenda of the government for the next five years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also slated to address the Lok Sabha today. Shah will introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rule, 2019 that regulates foreign contributions, News18 reported.

On Monday, Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Last week, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, urging all MPs to consider the government’s ‘one nation, one election’ concept while emphasising the need to ensure stringent punishment for crimes against women as part of efforts to build a secure nation.

“During the last few decades, due to frequent elections being held in some part of the country or the other, the pace and continuity of development programmes have been impacted,” he said.

“Our countrymen have demonstrated their wisdom by delivering a clear verdict… ‘One nation – simultaneous elections’ is the need of the hour, which would facilitate accelerated development, thereby benefitting our countrymen.

“With such a system in place, all political parties, will be able to better utilise their energy towards development and public welfare. Therefore, I urge all MPs to seriously ponder over this development-oriented proposal of ‘one nation – simultaneous elections’.”